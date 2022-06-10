Kolkata: Woman dies as cop opens fire near Bangladesh Deputy High Commission

A woman died following a broad-daylight shooting by a policeman who opened fire near the Bangladesh Deputy High Commission in the busy Park Circus area in Kolkata Friday. The on-duty cop, identified as Chodup Lepcha, shot himself dead with his duty rifle after several rounds of firing at 2.30pm, police said.

The deceased has been identified as Rima Singh, 28, of Dasnagar Howrah. “The bullet pierced the spine of the woman who was riding pillion on a bike,” said an officer. Rima died on the spot due to excessive bleeding.

A few others have also suffered gunshot injuries.

According to the police, the cop, who was on duty outside Bangladesh Deputy High Commission, fired around 8 to 10 rounds of bullets from his SLR rifle that was later found beside his body.

Lepcha was an Armed Police constable with the Kolkata Police. He was on leave and had rejoined duty only Friday.

The woman who died in the firing was riding pillion on a bike and fell off the vehicle after being hit by the bullet.

Eyewitnesses said the constable who was in uniform was in the middle of the road with his rifle. Initially, people thought he was having some fun but suddenly he started screaming and opened fire. All the injured were rushed to SSKM Hospital.