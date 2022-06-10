scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, June 10, 2022
Must Read

Kolkata: Woman dies as cop opens fire near Bangladesh Deputy High Commission

The on-duty cop, identified as Chodup Lepcha, shot himself dead after several rounds of firing

Written by Sweety Kumari | Kolkata |
June 10, 2022 8:04:04 pm
A few others have also suffered gunshot injuries.

A woman died following a broad-daylight shooting by a policeman who opened fire near the Bangladesh Deputy High Commission in the busy Park Circus area in Kolkata Friday. The on-duty cop, identified as Chodup Lepcha, shot himself dead with his duty rifle after several rounds of firing at 2.30pm, police said.

The deceased has been identified as Rima Singh, 28, of Dasnagar Howrah. “The bullet pierced the spine of the woman who was riding pillion on a bike,” said an officer. Rima died on the spot due to excessive bleeding.

A few others have also suffered gunshot injuries.

According to the police, the cop, who was on duty outside Bangladesh Deputy High Commission, fired around 8 to 10 rounds of bullets from his SLR rifle that was later found beside his body.

Best of Express Premium
UPSC Key-June 10, 2022: Why are ‘Fast Radio Burst’ or ‘Hasdeo Aranya’ and...Premium
UPSC Key-June 10, 2022: Why are ‘Fast Radio Burst’ or ‘Hasdeo Aranya’ and...
Janhit Mein Jaari movie review: This brave Bollywood film about condoms e...Premium
Janhit Mein Jaari movie review: This brave Bollywood film about condoms e...
An 8-km elevated road, 3 ‘finger bridges’ to ghats: UP govt comes up with...Premium
An 8-km elevated road, 3 ‘finger bridges’ to ghats: UP govt comes up with...
Rajiv Mehrishi: Finance secretary, home secretary, CAG — and now pickle-m...Premium
Rajiv Mehrishi: Finance secretary, home secretary, CAG — and now pickle-m...
More Premium Stories >>

Newsletter | Click to get the day’s best explainers in your inbox

Lepcha was an Armed Police constable with the Kolkata Police. He was on leave and had rejoined duty only Friday.

The woman who died in the firing was riding pillion on a bike and fell off the vehicle after being hit by the bullet.

More from Kolkata

Eyewitnesses said the constable who was in uniform was in the middle of the road with his rifle. Initially, people thought he was having some fun but suddenly he started screaming and opened fire. All the injured were rushed to SSKM Hospital.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Kolkata News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jun 10: Latest News
Advertisement