Kolkata: Woman and teenage son found dead

A woman and her 13-year-old son were found murdered in their flat in the Parnasree locality in south Kolkata’s Behala area on Monday night, the police said on Tuesday, adding that they were questioning the woman’s husband.

Officials said Susmita Mondal (47) and her son Tamojit Mondal, a Class 8 student at a private school, were found with their throats slashed. The police said they had registered a murder case, and sent the bodies for autopsy. Susmita’s husband Tapan Mondal, a private bank employee, was detained for questioning after her father accused him of the murders.

“The incident took place in a flat on the second floor of a standalone building on Gopal Mishra Road in the Parnasree police station area. The victims were taken to Vidyasagar State General Hospital where they were declared dead. A case has been registered at Parnasree police station under sections 302 (murder), 394 (voluntarily causing hurt in committing robbery) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code.,” said an officer.

A forensic team visited the flat and collected samples. Prima facie, the police suspect that the victims knew the killer as there were no visible signs of forced entry in the flat. The forensic team also collected samples from the bathroom as it is suspected that bloodstains were scrubbed off from the scene of crime.

The police said Tapan was the first person at the crime scene. He told the police that on returning from work around 8.30 pm, he saw that the door of his second-floor apartment was closed but not locked from inside. Sensing trouble, he reportedly raised an alarm. While he claimed to have not touched the bodies or tampered with the crime scene, the police said they found bloodstains on a ring of his that is now being examined.

The police said they were alerted about the double murder late Monday night through a call on the 100 emergency number. A local police team rushed to the spot and found Susmita’s 69-year-old father Rupam Kumar Chattaraj who alleged that his daughter and grandson had been murdered by his son-in-law.

Local Trinamool MLA and state minister Partha Chatterjee assured a swift probe. “I have spoken to the police and asked them to conduct a swift and fair investigation into the case,” he said.