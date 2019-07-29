Kolkata: With social, green messages, magicians aim to revive the art

A forum of magicians from West Bengal has decided to lend its hand in spreading awareness about state government programmes like ‘Safe Drive, Save Life’ and ‘Jal Dharo, Jal Bharo’.

This will not only be a step towards making such social awareness programmes reach the masses, but an effort to “revive the dying magic industry”, decided Magic Artists’ Forum, a group of around 170 magicians, during a meeting Saturday.

It was also decided that they would approach over 100 schools, urging them to start a ‘project’ on magic shows.

Magician Subrata Kumar Mukherjee, general secretary of the forum, said they have been trying to unite all magicians working in Kolkata and neighbouring districts.

“We coming up with solutions to revive our industry. Among them, is to highlight the social awareness programmes of the state government through magic shows. We will hold magic shows in selective areas about road safety, prevention from dengue and malaria during monsoon and importance of water conservation and tree plantation,” said Mukherjee.

He added that the organisation would approach The Heritage School, India Valley World School, Carmel High School, Jodhpur Park Boys School, Maheshtala High School, Nava Nalanda Primary School, DPS Joka, DAV Public School and St Ausgastin School among others to talk about the school project.

“As per this initiative, we will hold magic shows in schools to encourage the children to learn this art form. The magician will hold these shows free of cost. We have already started holding talks with some of these schools. Our aim is to create an interest among students for magical tricks, which also work as a stress buster. Once we get a positive response from them, we will approach the state education department to start a magic course in schools to revive this industry. This will save lives of magicians living under poor conditions,” he said.

Mukherjee, also an advocate by profession, formed the forum in June 2018. The government has registered the organisation.

“Once we have 500 members, we will appeal to the state government to recognise the magicians by giving them certificates. We will also appeal to the administration to consider magicians as artists and offer them benefits that come along with the recognition,” he added.