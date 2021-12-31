Kolkata: With Covid cases surging, 3,000 cops to be deployed to manage crowd, traffic

With a massive spike in Covid-19 cases in the state capital, elaborate arrangements have been made at and around the Park Street for regulation of both pedestrian and vehicular traffic for the New Year and New Year’s eve, Kolkata Police said on Thursday.

“Over 3,000 police personnel will be deployed for crowd management in the city,” said Joint CP (Headquarters) Subhankar Sinha Sarkar. The move comes after people turned up in large numbers at Kolkata’s Park Street on Christmas, after which the city reportedly witnessed a sudden spike in cases Covid-19 cases.

Pictures and videos from the day that surfaced on social media showed blatant violation of Covid-19 protocols.

The police have decided to take legal action against anyone who’s found flouting Covid-19 norms. According to Lalbazar police, several special measures are being taken to avoid crowding.