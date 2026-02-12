Kolkata bids adieu to winter: Spring peeks through as mercury climbs to 28°C

Darjeeling is set for a slight warming trend, with temperatures expected to rise to 7°C by the weekend.

2 min readKolkataUpdated: Feb 12, 2026 03:57 PM IST
kolkataThe transition from winter to spring will be most evident in Kolkata’s night temperatures. (Source: Wikimedia Commons)
Written by Oishiki Bhattacharya

Heavy woollens are slowly being packed away in West Bengal after a biting start to the year. The state is officially hitting the ‘reset’ button on its weather, with Kolkata recording a balmy maximum of 28°C on Wednesday, signalling a firm departure from the recent cold spell and a steady march towards spring.

However, while Kolkata residents may be reaching for the fan regulator, the story is quite different in the north. Darjeeling remains the state’s refrigerator, shivering at a crisp 4.8°C, reminding us that winter hasn’t entirely left the building, at least not in the hills.

According to the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), the next seven days will follow a consistent ‘sandwich’ pattern—a layer of shallow, visibility-reducing fog in the early hours, followed by dry, crystal-clear skies from midday onwards.

Districts like Jalpaiguri and Cooch Behar will continue to wake up to misty landscapes. While Darjeeling remains the coldest, it’s set for a minor warming trend, with temperatures expected to rise to 7°C by the weekend.

Sriniketan and Santiniketan remain the ‘cool spots’ of the south, with temperatures dipping to 12°C-13°C, offering a lingering touch of winter that Kolkata has already lost. If you’re looking for the sunniest spots, Digha and Midnapore are forecast to lead the state with the highest temperatures over the coming week.

The transition from winter to spring will be most evident in Kolkata’s night temperatures. The RMC predicts a gradual climb, with the mercury likely to hit its peak early next week.

Story continues below this ad

With the minimum temperature set to rise to 18°C by Monday, the early morning chill is fading fast. While it’s not yet the sweltering heat of May in Kolkata, the jump from the January freeze to next week’s predicted 30°C is significant.

Bengal is currently experiencing that ‘sweet spot’ of weather—clear blue skies, dry air, and just enough of a breeze to make the outdoors pleasant before the spring humidity sets in.

Live Blog
