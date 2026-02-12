Kolkata bids adieu to winter: Spring peeks through as mercury climbs to 28°C

The transition from winter to spring will be most evident in Kolkata’s night temperatures. (Source: Wikimedia Commons)

Written by Oishiki Bhattacharya

Heavy woollens are slowly being packed away in West Bengal after a biting start to the year. The state is officially hitting the ‘reset’ button on its weather, with Kolkata recording a balmy maximum of 28°C on Wednesday, signalling a firm departure from the recent cold spell and a steady march towards spring.

However, while Kolkata residents may be reaching for the fan regulator, the story is quite different in the north. Darjeeling remains the state’s refrigerator, shivering at a crisp 4.8°C, reminding us that winter hasn’t entirely left the building, at least not in the hills.