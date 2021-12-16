Kolkata will show the way to defeat BJP across the country: Mamata

THE BJP has to be defeated all over India and Kolkata would show the way, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said on Wednesday. The TMC chief was addressing party candidates at her first campaign meeting on Wednesday in the run-up to the Kolkata civic polls

“All of India is looking at Kolkata. Towards what the people here are thinking and saying. The BJP has to be defeated all over India. Kolkata will show the way”, said Banerjee, who also coined a slogan: “2024-eo khela hobe.” (Game on in 2024)

She also took a veiled dig at the opposition on Wednesday, in a bid to to blunt an issue that BJP wanted to highlight in its manisfesto for the Kolkata civic polls. “Syndicate Raj,” and “Tolabaji” are among the most frequent allegations made by the opposition against the TMC in the urban areas of West Bengal. Although she did not use the word “syndicate”, Banerjee sent a strong message to the party as well as the opposition.

She said, “Anybody will buy things from wherever he or she likes. You can’t even ask for money to get permission to build a house. It doesn’t have to be this way. There is a need for an online system to curb this practice. People will apply, permission will be granted within seven days.”

In the BJP manifesto, the saffron party promised to take services related to multiple matters completely online. Mamata’s remarks on Wednesday are being seen as an attempt to disarm the BJP’s weapons, TMC sources said.

However, reacting to the TMC chief’s remarks, the BJP leaders said it is “good that Chief Minister agrees that syndicate Raj and extortion are now common in Kolkata.” These practices should end after the KMC polls, added a BJP leader.

Targeting the Centre, Mamata said, “We said six months ago that we have started work. Some other parties also claimed the same but they do not implement. And what we [TMC] says, we implement within three-four months.”

She said her goal in the coming days is to boost industry in the state and increase employment. “I will boost industry to show that no matter how much you [opposition] obstruct, you will not be able to stop…”