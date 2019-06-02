Kolkata: Three white-headed langurs, lion cub rescued; three held

Three smugglers were arrested and three white-headed langurs and a lion cub had been rescued from their possession on the Belghoria Expressway on Friday night, said wildlife officials.

The arrested men have been identified as Wasim Rahman (29), Wajid Ali (36) and Md Gulam Gaus (27).

“In a major success achieved in a joint operation by Wildlife Crime Control Bureau and Wildlife Crime Control Unit, West Bengal Forest Directorate, 01 lion (Panthera leo) cub along with 02 adults and 01 juvenile of White Headed Langur (Trachypithecus poliocephalus) have been seized from Belgharia Expressway, Kolkata,” read an official statement issued by the Wildlife department.

According to official sources, a joint team chased and intercepted a vehicle on the Belgharia Expressway near Kendriya Vihar Housing Complex.

“The endangered animals were found inside the vehicle and seized from the possession of the three accused. All the three people have been arrested. Preliminary probe reveals that the consignment was brought from Bangladesh and was likely to be sent to western India,” said an official.

“The animals have been rescued safely and they are fine,” said Somnath Chatterjee, Assistant Wildlife warden. The officials said many of the species, which had been smuggled in the last few years, have been of foreign origin and were smuggled to India because of the hefty price they fetch.

They added that rescued animals and bird s are handed over to zoos, but in many cases they die while being smuggled. The rest are killed for food or for their body parts.

“It appears that West Bengal has become eastern India’s biggest hub for smugglers dealing in endangered animals and animal parts. Bengal is also used as a transit point for smugglers, operating between India and the neighbouring countries,” said a wildlife official who did not wish to be named.