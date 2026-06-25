Kolkata weather alert: IMD issues orange alert for thunderstorms

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Written by Subhosree Modak
Kolkata is likely to witness thunderstorms, lightning, and strong gusty winds over the next several days, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issuing an Orange Alert for the city and surrounding districts.
According to a special bulletin issued by the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Kolkata, on Thursday, thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds reaching speeds of 40-50 kmph are very likely at one or two places over Kolkata, Howrah, Nadia, and the North and South 24 Parganas districts on June 25.
Similar weather conditions are expected across other parts of South Bengal as favourable wind patterns and strong moisture incursion from the Bay of Bengal continue to influence the state’s weather.
The IMD has forecast that thunderstorm activity will persist through the week. On June 26, Friday, thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds reaching 30-40 kmph are likely over East and West Midnapore, South 24 Parganas, Birbhum, Murshidabad, Purulia, Bankura, and Jhargram.
Similar conditions are expected on June 27 over Purulia, Bankura, West Burdwan, Birbhum and Murshidabad. On June 28, thunderstorms and gusty winds are likely over Murshidabad, Birbhum, Nadia, North and South 24 Parganas and West Burdwan. The weather department has further warned that on June 29, gusty winds reaching 40-50 kmph may affect Nadia, Murshidabad, East and West Burdwan, and Birbhum, while on June 30 and July 1, thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds reaching 40-50 kmph are likely at isolated places across all districts of South Bengal.
Heavy rainfall forecast in North Bengal
While Kolkata and South Bengal prepare for repeated spells of thunderstorms, North Bengal is expected to face a more severe weather situation. Heavy to very heavy rainfall ranging between 7 cm and 20 cm is likely over Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar, and Cooch Behar during the next several days. Between June 27 and June 29, isolated places in Alipurduar, Jalpaiguri, Darjeeling, Kalimpong, and Cooch Behar are likely to receive extremely heavy rainfall exceeding 20 cm. Thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds are also expected across the northern districts during this period.
Landslide alerts in Darjeeling, Kalimpong
The IMD has cautioned that the adverse weather may lead to lightning strikes, waterlogging in low-lying areas, reduced visibility, and traffic congestion. In North Bengal, the department has warned of possible landslides in the hill districts of Darjeeling and Kalimpong and a rise in water levels in rivers such as the Teesta, Torsa, Jaldhaka, and Raidak.
Residents have been advised to take shelter in safe places during thunderstorms, avoid standing under trees or electric poles, stay away from water bodies during lightning activity, and follow official weather updates as the situation develops.
(Subhosree Modak is an intern with The Indian Express)
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