Kolkata weather alert: IMD issues orange alert for thunderstorms

IMD has further warned that on June 29, gusty winds reaching 40-50 kmph may affect Nadia, Murshidabad, East and West Burdwan, and Birbhum. (Express/File pic)

Written by Subhosree Modak

Kolkata is likely to witness thunderstorms, lightning, and strong gusty winds over the next several days, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issuing an Orange Alert for the city and surrounding districts.

According to a special bulletin issued by the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Kolkata, on Thursday, thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds reaching speeds of 40-50 kmph are very likely at one or two places over Kolkata, Howrah, Nadia, and the North and South 24 Parganas districts on June 25.

Similar weather conditions are expected across other parts of South Bengal as favourable wind patterns and strong moisture incursion from the Bay of Bengal continue to influence the state’s weather.