Kolkata waterlogged as capital receives 144 mm rainfall in 24 hrs

The heavy downpour in the last 24 hours threw life out of gear in Kolkata and neighbouring areas. The city received 144 mm of rain in the last 24 hours till Thursday morning.

With the Covid-19 curbs eased and offices partially opening up, people had a difficult time wading through knee-deep water to reach their destinations. Traffic came to a halt in some areas as vehicles moved slowly through the flooded thoroughfares.

The southern parts of the city received more rainfall than the north, leaving streets and alleys waterlogged in Park Street, Camac Street, MG Road, College Street, Minto Park, Theatre Road, Behala, Park Circus, Southern Avenue, Ballygunge Circular Road, Loudon Street, and places in Kasba, Behala and Tollygunge.

Waterlogging was also reported from Amherst Street, Satya Doctor Road, Biren Roy Road Coolotola street, Maa flyover and AJC Bose Road. The Deputy Commissioner’s office in Port Division also got inundated.

According to Met Department, Kalighat received 168mm rainfall, Behala 163mm, Ballygunge 153 mm in the last 24 hours. The highest rainfall in Kolkata was recorded in Mominpur.

Transport Minister Firhad Hakim, who is also the chief of Kolkata Municipal Corporation’s board of administrators, visited the affected areas. “All efforts were being to pump out water from the inundated areas and restore normalcy. When the water level in Ganga river increases, it enters the city causing waterlogging. Once the level of river water comes down, the situation will improve,” Hakim told mediapersons.