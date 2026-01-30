Kolkata warehouse fire: 2 Wow! Momo officials arrested; Governor C V Ananda Bose slams ‘systemic neglect’

While the official death toll has mounted to 25, 27 people are still missing. (Express Photo)

Two senior employees of the popular food chain Wow! Momo were arrested on Thursday night in connection with the fire at two warehouses in Kolkata’s Anandapur area.

The police identified the accused as Raja Chakraborty, Wow! Momo’s deputy manager, and Manoranjan Sheet, the warehouse manager, and said they were arrested from the Narendrapur area. Investigators are looking into their whereabouts and specific responsibilities during the early hours of January 26, when the blaze first erupted.

West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose visited the site on Friday to assess the situation. Describing the scene as “deeply shocking”, he said that the disaster was a result of systemic neglect.