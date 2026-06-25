Kolkata warehouse collapse: Structural engineer among 5 arrested, SIT formed

The under-construction warehouse in Kolkata's Taratala area collapsed around 12.05 pm on Wednesday, trapping several labourers under the debris. (ANI Photo)

The Kolkata police said Thursday they have arrested five people, including a structural engineer and a site supervisor, in connection with the Taratala warehouse collapse that left eight labourers dead, while transferring the case to the Detective Department and constituting a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe alleged construction flaws.

The police lodged a suo motu FIR under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including those related to culpable homicide, attempt to commit culpable homicide, in connection with the Taratala warehouse collapse.

“We have so far arrested Gulzar Hussain, supervisor of Ayan Traders; Kamal Samanto, an iron structure fabricator; Sambhunath Behera, the lessee of the land; Dibakar Bhandari, a labour supplier and Trimex contractor; and Abdul Hamid, who allegedly acted as a broker for obtaining sanction plans from the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC),” a senior Kolkata police officer told The Indian Express.