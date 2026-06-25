Kolkata warehouse collapse: Structural engineer among 5 arrested, SIT formed

The Kolkata police said Thursday they have arrested five people, including a structural engineer and a site supervisor, in connection with the Taratala warehouse collapse that left eight labourers dead, while transferring the case to the Detective Department and constituting a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe alleged construction flaws.
The police lodged a suo motu FIR under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including those related to culpable homicide, attempt to commit culpable homicide, in connection with the Taratala warehouse collapse.
“We have so far arrested Gulzar Hussain, supervisor of Ayan Traders; Kamal Samanto, an iron structure fabricator; Sambhunath Behera, the lessee of the land; Dibakar Bhandari, a labour supplier and Trimex contractor; and Abdul Hamid, who allegedly acted as a broker for obtaining sanction plans from the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC),” a senior Kolkata police officer told The Indian Express.
The first four were named in the FIR registered at the Taratala Police Station.
Rescue operations continue
An under-construction warehouse on P2 Transport Depot Road in Kolkata’s Taratala area collapsed around 12.05 pm on Wednesday, trapping several labourers under the debris.
As of late Wednesday, more than people had been rescued from the debris. Of them, eight were declared “brought dead” at the hospital, while 20 sustained injuries.
While authorities are yet to ascertain the exact number of workers affected, residents said 50 people could still be trapped under debris.
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Rescue operations involving teams from the Kolkata police’s Disaster Management Group, the Kolkata Municipal Corporation, the Fire and Emergency Services, the Civil Defence, and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) were underway.
Probe underway
The SIT will be headed by the deputy commissioner of police (Detective Department) and includes Joysurja Mukherjee, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Inspector Debasis Dutta, Officer-in-Charge of the Homicide Squad, Inspector Hirak Dalapati, who has been appointed the new investigating officer in the case, Inspector Sarfaraz Ahmed of the Anti-Rowdy Squad, and Sub-Inspectors Manas Bhattacharya and Kushal Mondal of Taratala Police Station.
The police said they are probing allegations of construction lapses at the site, including claims that tin sheets were used beneath the concrete roofing structure.
Sweety Kumari is a seasoned journalist reporting from West Bengal for The Indian Express. With over a decade of experience in the media industry and eight years specifically with The Indian Express, she demonstrates considerable Expertise and Authority across a diverse range of critical beats.
Experience & Authority
Current Role: Journalist, The Indian Express, reporting from West Bengal.
Extensive Tenure: Over 10 years of experience in the media industry, with a long association (8 years) with The Indian Express, contributing to a high level of Trustworthiness.
Diverse Coverage: Covers crucial beats including Crime, Defence, Health, and Politics, alongside writing on trending topics.
Investigative Focus: Possesses a keen eye for investigative and human-interest stories, demonstrating depth and skill in impactful journalism.
Beat Versatility: Has honed her craft across diverse beats, including aviation and reporting on various incidents, ensuring well-rounded and comprehensive reportage.
Career Start: Began her journalistic journey as an Entertainment and lifestyle journalist with a news portal in Kolkata, providing a foundational understanding of media landscape and audience engagement.
Education
Advanced Education: Holds a PG in Mass Communication from Jadavpur University, equipping her with advanced media theory and skills.
Undergraduate Education: Holds an Honours degree in Journalism from Jaipuria College.
Multilingual Skill: Her fluency in English, Hindi, Bengali, and Maithili enhances her reach and capability to connect with diverse sources and communities in the region, adding a layer of accessibility and authenticity to her reporting.
Regional Roots: Originally from Bihar, she was brought up and educated in Kolkata (Kendriya Vidyalaya Salt Lake), giving her a deep, personal understanding of the cultural and political nuances of her reporting region.
Sweety Kumari's combination of significant experience, specialization in key beats like Crime and Politics, and strong academic background makes her a trusted and authoritative contributor to The Indian Express. ... Read More