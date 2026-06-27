Kolkata warehouse collapse: Probe widens as aide of Hakim sent to police custody

A Kolkata court on Friday remanded Kalicharan Bandyopadhyay, former Officer on Special Duty (OSD) to ex-Kolkata Mayor Firhad Hakim, to police custody till July 4 in connection with a warehouse collapse in the city that left 15 people dead.

Bandyopadhyay, better known by his nickname ‘Kali’, was arrested on Thursday by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) set up to probe the collapse of the warehouse.

Special Public Prosecutor Sourin Ghosal stated before the court that Bandyopadhyay was directly involved in the grant of the construction license for the warehouse. He sought police custody of the accused for investigation into the case and for finding out who was at the helm of an alleged racket for the grant of license from the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC), of which the accused was a part.