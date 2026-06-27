Kolkata warehouse collapse: Probe widens as aide of Hakim sent to police custody

Bandyopadhyay, better known by his nickname 'Kali', was arrested on Thursday by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) set up to probe the collapse of the warehouse.

Written by: Sweety Kumari
2 min readKolkataJun 27, 2026 08:40 AM IST
Former Kolkata mayoral aide Kalicharan Bandyopadhyay has been remanded to police custody till July 4 over a deadly warehouse collapse.Former Kolkata mayoral aide Kalicharan Bandyopadhyay has been remanded to police custody till July 4 over a deadly warehouse collapse. (File)
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A Kolkata court on Friday remanded Kalicharan Bandyopadhyay, former Officer on Special Duty (OSD) to ex-Kolkata Mayor Firhad Hakim, to police custody till July 4 in connection with a warehouse collapse in the city that left 15 people dead.

Bandyopadhyay, better known by his nickname ‘Kali’, was arrested on Thursday by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) set up to probe the collapse of the warehouse.

Special Public Prosecutor Sourin Ghosal stated before the court that Bandyopadhyay was directly involved in the grant of the construction license for the warehouse. He sought police custody of the accused for investigation into the case and for finding out who was at the helm of an alleged racket for the grant of license from the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC), of which the accused was a part.

So far, six persons have been arrested in connection with rhe warehouse collapse that had led to death of 15 people.

“Several individuals associated with the construction and management of the warehouse have already been arrested. The investigation has revealed that two of the arrested individuals had prior criminal charges against them,” a senior officer of Kolkata Police said.

“Allegations of construction negligence, violation of safety regulations, and dereliction of duty are being thoroughly investigated. The police are also examining all construction-related documents, approval letters, and technical aspects,” the official added.

With PTI Inputs

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Sweety Kumari
Sweety Kumari
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Sweety Kumari is a seasoned journalist reporting from West Bengal for The Indian Express. With over a decade of experience in the media industry and eight years specifically with The Indian Express, she demonstrates considerable Expertise and Authority across a diverse range of critical beats. Experience & Authority Current Role: Journalist, The Indian Express, reporting from West Bengal. Extensive Tenure: Over 10 years of experience in the media industry, with a long association (8 years) with The Indian Express, contributing to a high level of Trustworthiness. Diverse Coverage: Covers crucial beats including Crime, Defence, Health, and Politics, alongside writing on trending topics. Investigative Focus: Possesses a keen eye for investigative and human-interest stories, demonstrating depth and skill in impactful journalism. Beat Versatility: Has honed her craft across diverse beats, including aviation and reporting on various incidents, ensuring well-rounded and comprehensive reportage. Career Start: Began her journalistic journey as an Entertainment and lifestyle journalist with a news portal in Kolkata, providing a foundational understanding of media landscape and audience engagement. Education Advanced Education: Holds a PG in Mass Communication from Jadavpur University, equipping her with advanced media theory and skills. Undergraduate Education: Holds an Honours degree in Journalism from Jaipuria College. Multilingual Skill: Her fluency in English, Hindi, Bengali, and Maithili enhances her reach and capability to connect with diverse sources and communities in the region, adding a layer of accessibility and authenticity to her reporting. Regional Roots: Originally from Bihar, she was brought up and educated in Kolkata (Kendriya Vidyalaya Salt Lake), giving her a deep, personal understanding of the cultural and political nuances of her reporting region. Sweety Kumari's combination of significant experience, specialization in key beats like Crime and Politics, and strong academic background makes her a trusted and authoritative contributor to The Indian Express. ... Read More

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