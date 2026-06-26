Kolkata warehouse collapse: Death toll up at 15; rescue operations continue for 3rd day

The roof of the under-construction structure suddenly collapsed on Wednesday, trapping numerous workers beneath heavy concrete slabs, iron beams, and debris. (File Photo)

The death toll from the roof collapse at an under-construction warehouse in Kolkata’s Taratala area rose to 15 on Friday, with emergency teams recovering two more bodies from the debris. Additionally, two workers succumbed to their injuries while undergoing treatment.

The roof of the under-construction structure suddenly gave way on Wednesday, trapping numerous workers beneath heavy concrete slabs, iron beams, and debris.

Rescue teams comprising Kolkata Police, Fire Services, NDRF, and Indian Army personnel are utilising advanced equipment, cranes, cutters, and sniffer dogs to locate survivors. A total of 33 people have been rescued so far. A temporary medical camp has been set up at the site to provide immediate first aid before survivors are rushed to nearby medical facilities.