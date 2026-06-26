Kolkata warehouse collapse: Death toll up at 15; rescue operations continue for 3rd day

The death toll in the Kolkata warehouse roof collapse has risen to 15 after emergency teams recovered more bodies from the debris.

Written by: Sweety Kumari
2 min readKolkataJun 26, 2026 02:48 PM IST
KolkataThe roof of the under-construction structure suddenly collapsed on Wednesday, trapping numerous workers beneath heavy concrete slabs, iron beams, and debris. (File Photo)
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The death toll from the roof collapse at an under-construction warehouse in Kolkata’s Taratala area rose to 15 on Friday, with emergency teams recovering two more bodies from the debris. Additionally, two workers succumbed to their injuries while undergoing treatment.

The roof of the under-construction structure suddenly gave way on Wednesday, trapping numerous workers beneath heavy concrete slabs, iron beams, and debris.

Rescue teams comprising Kolkata Police, Fire Services, NDRF, and Indian Army personnel are utilising advanced equipment, cranes, cutters, and sniffer dogs to locate survivors. A total of 33 people have been rescued so far. A temporary medical camp has been set up at the site to provide immediate first aid before survivors are rushed to nearby medical facilities.

While rescue operations remain active, hospital sources report that a dedicated team of doctors is monitoring the victims, many of whom remain in critical condition.

In the wake of the tragedy, authorities have initiated strict legal and administrative actions. The police have arrested five individuals in connection with the structural collapse. The state government has announced an ex gratia payment of Rs 10 lakh for the families of the dead and Rs 1 lakh for each injured victim. The Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) has separately pledged Rs 2 lakh in financial assistance to the families of those who lost their lives.

Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari announced an immediate halt to all ongoing construction projects across Kolkata and its neighboring areas until they are cleared by a newly formed, state-appointed audit committee.

The audit committee will be headed by Additional Chief Secretary Rajesh Pandey, Kolkata Police Commissioner Ajay Nand, Kolkata Municipal Commissioner Smita Pandey, and a representative from IIT Kharagpur.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Sweety Kumari
Sweety Kumari
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Sweety Kumari is a seasoned journalist reporting from West Bengal for The Indian Express. With over a decade of experience in the media industry and eight years specifically with The Indian Express, she demonstrates considerable Expertise and Authority across a diverse range of critical beats. Experience & Authority Current Role: Journalist, The Indian Express, reporting from West Bengal. Extensive Tenure: Over 10 years of experience in the media industry, with a long association (8 years) with The Indian Express, contributing to a high level of Trustworthiness. Diverse Coverage: Covers crucial beats including Crime, Defence, Health, and Politics, alongside writing on trending topics. Investigative Focus: Possesses a keen eye for investigative and human-interest stories, demonstrating depth and skill in impactful journalism. Beat Versatility: Has honed her craft across diverse beats, including aviation and reporting on various incidents, ensuring well-rounded and comprehensive reportage. Career Start: Began her journalistic journey as an Entertainment and lifestyle journalist with a news portal in Kolkata, providing a foundational understanding of media landscape and audience engagement. Education Advanced Education: Holds a PG in Mass Communication from Jadavpur University, equipping her with advanced media theory and skills. Undergraduate Education: Holds an Honours degree in Journalism from Jaipuria College. Multilingual Skill: Her fluency in English, Hindi, Bengali, and Maithili enhances her reach and capability to connect with diverse sources and communities in the region, adding a layer of accessibility and authenticity to her reporting. Regional Roots: Originally from Bihar, she was brought up and educated in Kolkata (Kendriya Vidyalaya Salt Lake), giving her a deep, personal understanding of the cultural and political nuances of her reporting region. Sweety Kumari's combination of significant experience, specialization in key beats like Crime and Politics, and strong academic background makes her a trusted and authoritative contributor to The Indian Express. ... Read More

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