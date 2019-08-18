Kolkata: Wanted for two years, retired govt staffer held for running job racket

A wanted retired government employee was arrested on Saturday for allegedly duping several people on the pretext of government jobs. The accused, Anjan Sengupta of Belghoria in North 24 Parganas district, was absconding for the last two years.

The fraud came to light in September 2017 when a woman complained that she was cheated of Rs 10 lakh by Sengupta who promised a nurse’s job to her. A case under sections 419 (cheating by personation), 420 (cheating), 406 (criminal breach of trust ) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) was registered. However, the accused could not be tracked.

“After his retirement, he started impersonating a secretary-level officer. Within a short span, a lot of people paid him hefty amounts for government jobs or transfer at desired place,” said a police officer, who was part of the investigation. He allegedly cheated a school teacher, a professor, an Army officer, police officers and others.

“After 2017, he sold all his properties and literally vanished,” said the officer.

The case was recently reopened and police collected Sengupta’s old address and phone numbers. Based on call records, police managed to retrieve his wife’s phone number and tracked his hideout. He was arrested from Hooghly’s Serampore area.

“He had been living in Serampore for the last one year and changed his look too,” said a second police officer. His 14 bank accounts have been frozen.