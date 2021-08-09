Kolkata wakes up to flooded streets, more rain expected in north

Residents woke up to overcast skies on Sunday morning. Several districts, including Kolkata, received heavy showers resulting in large-scale waterlogging in the low-lying areas. (Representational)

While there is a possibility of the state experiencing more rainfall in the next 24 hours, the weather in south Bengal is likely to improve from Monday.

According to the Met office, the depression over the Bay of Bengal has shifted to Bangladesh as a result of which the quantum of rainfall in south Bengal, including Kolkata, is likely to decrease.

However, the forecast for the upper reaches of the state isn’t so rosy in the coming days, with the weather office holding out the possibility of very heavy rainfall across the districts of north Bengal from Monday.

Major areas of south Bengal continued to be inundated on Saturday, with the situation grim in several pockets.

According to local reports, at least four people died and five others were injured after being struck by lightning in two separate incidents in Purba Medinipur and Purba Bardhaman. The district administrations announced a compensation of Rs 2 lakh each to the next of kin of the victims.

The Regional Meteorological Department in Alipore said light to moderate rainfall may continue in 15 south Bengal districts, including Kolkata, over the next few days.

Apart from the state capital, rainfall, though not in the same intensity, is likely to continue in the two 24 Parganas, East Midnapore, Howrah, Hooghly, Purulia, Jhargram, Paschim Medinipur, Bankura, Purba and Paschim Bardhaman, Birbhum, Murshidabad and Nadia. In the north, Alipurduar district and a couple of places in Cooch Behar district will receive heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, the Met department said. The minimum temperature on Sunday was recorded at 26.6 degrees Celsius, while the maximum was around 32 degrees Celsius. The maximum relative humidity in the air was 94 percent, while the minimum was at 74 percent.

Several south Bengal districts, including Kolkata, have been experiencing scattered and intermittent spells of showers over the last few days.

Predicting an increase in the quantum of rainfall across north Bengal districts from Monday, the Alipore Met office said heavy showers are expected in Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Alipurduar and Cooch Behar districts.

Met officials said the cyclonic circulation will shift north, reducing the amount of rainfall in south Bengal. However, due to the seasonal axis, there may be sporadic thunderstorms.

According to the weather department, thunderstorms are forming locally from steamy winds and there is a possibility of light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms in the next 24 hours in south Bengal districts. “The amount of rain has decreased in Kolkata as compared to the last few days. Thunderstorms and light rainfall are expected in the city and its suburbs in the next 24 hours,” a Met official said.