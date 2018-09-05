Kolkata: Vivekananda flyover yet to be pulled down after mishap in 2016

Following the incident, a portion of the damaged flyover was pulled down and residents on both sides of the flyover were told to relocate. (Express Archive) Following the incident, a portion of the damaged flyover was pulled down and residents on both sides of the flyover were told to relocate. (Express Archive)

The remains of the Vivekanda flyover, which collapsed on March 31, 2016, killing 27 and injuring 80 people, is yet to be pulled down completely. Sources said the state government is yet to decide on the matter since it would require around Rs 100 crore to pull down the entire flyover. This apart from the large sum spent on constructing it.

Following the incident, a portion of the damaged flyover was pulled down and residents on both sides of the flyover were told to relocate.

The government set up a committee to probe the lapses. It recommended that the flyover should be pulled down completely. The government then recruited a team from IIT-Kharagpur which, according to sources, cited poor design, materials and workmanship as causes leading to the bridge becoming unsafe at the portion between Ganesh Talkies and Girish park.

As part of a police probe into the incident, 10 employees of IVRCL — a construction firm which had earlier won the bid for construction— were arrested. However, on December 2016, the employees got bail from court. The mater is still being heard in court.

Meanwhile, local residents are back and living precariously close to the flyover — some even under it. The flyover, with a cost of Rs 168 crore, was commissioned in September 2008. Construction was started in February 2009 and there was a deadline of 19 months. In 2016, 25 per cent of work on the flyover was remaining.

Recently, on August 11, an under-construction flyover that is part of the East-West corridor connecting Porbandar in Gujarat and Silchar in Assam collapsed in Phansidewa in North Bengal. There were no casualties.

On March 4, 2013, a 60-metre curved stretch of flyover connecting VIP Road and Eastern Bypass caved in. However, only a truck was at the spot, which got damaged. Following the incident, the state government reviewed health of all bridges and flyovers. Repairs were undertaken at some flyovers.

