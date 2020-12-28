scorecardresearch
Monday, December 28, 2020
2020: A Rewind

35 vintage, classic cars thrill Kolkata at Eastern India Motoring Group meet

By: Express News Service | Kolkata | Updated: December 28, 2020 6:14:13 pm
As many as 35 vintage and classic cars were on display in Kolkata, courtesy ‘The Goodbye 2020 Brunch Meet’ organised by the Eastern India Motoring Group. The event was held on the last Sunday of this year in the Town Hall area of the city.

After an hour of get together and photo sessions, all the cars were flagged off towards a small route leading to Royal Calcutta Golf Club where a sumptuous brunch was arranged for the participating members. In the times of the pandemic, this event with limited selected cars proved to be a great finisher to the year for the Vintage and Classic fraternity of Eastern India.

After an hour of get together and photo sessions, all the cars were flagged off towards a small route leading to Royal Calcutta Golf Club where a sumptuous brunch was arranged for the participating members.

This year, Eastern India Motoring Group (EIMG), was formed by Kolkata’s Vintage Car Restorer/Collector, Shrivardhan Kanoria- the president of this group. It is an association of sought after Vintage and Classic Car and Bike collectors of Eastern India.

For the common cause of preserving automotive history, previously, EIMG organised several events and shows, providing a platform for the collectors to meet and interact with each other. Kanoria also appointed Rajiv Ghosh as the Vice President and Subhajit Kumar as the Secretary of EIMG. Kanoria also promised that as times get better EMIG will host further events which will add to the movement.

