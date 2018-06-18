Kolkata village head urges government to bring back ‘missing’ locals

Village head urges gram panchayat to bring back ‘missing people’ (Representational image) Village head urges gram panchayat to bring back ‘missing people’ (Representational image)

The pradhan of Bishnupur gram panchayat in Birbhum has written to the district administration, requesting it to initiate steps to bring back three villagers who had “disappeared mysteriously” some years ago and are at present believed to be in Kashmir. The three have been identified as Dalui Laba, Mehena Narayan and Manik Dhibor, all residents of Bishnupur.

Rampurhat SDPO Mithun Kumar Dey confirmed the incident and said he has asked Margram police to lodge an FIR. “We are probing the matter,” said a police official. “Last Wednesday, I received a letter from Army subedar Prakash Mondal informing me about the three villagers. They at present beg on the streets of Kashmir. They have told Mondal that agents Sirajul Khan and Madhu Khan, who had taken them to Hyderabad and Pune on the pretext of providing them jobs, duped them. I have written a letter to the Rampurhat SDPO in this regard,” Bishnupur gram panchayat pradhan Nanda Dulal Das told The Indian Express.

While Dalui was taken to Hyderabad nine years ago, Mehena and Manik had gone to Pune five years ago. A missing complaint was also lodged by Dalui’s mother, Dashami Laba, in 2009. It’s not known if any such complaint was lodged by the families of the other two. According to Das, Mondal had met the three on a street at Khan Bazar in Srinagar.

“However, it is not clear how they landed in Kashmir. I could not even verify the reports as Mondal did not give his contact details in the letter. But I have checked with villagers and they have confirmed that the three had gone missing,” Das added.

For all the latest Kolkata News, download Indian Express App