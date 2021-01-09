Kolkata: VBU suspends prof after colleague’s complaint

The decision was taken at an executive council meeting of the varsity on Thursday.

The Visva-Bharati University (VBU) authorities have issued a suspension notice to economics professor Sudipta Bhattacharyya for allegedly making derogatory remarks and circulating a complaint against a colleague. The decision was taken at an executive council meeting of the varsity on Thursday.

“The Visva-Bharati executive council…. decided that disciplinary proceedings is to be initiated following applicable rules against Prof Sudipta Bhattacharya and also decided to place him under suspension with immediate effect…,” read the notice.

The move comes after the suspended professor’s colleague lodged a written complaint against him.

“An earlier academic council meeting took a strong exception to this act of the senior faculty member (Sudipta Bhattacharyya),” a notification said.

However, Bhattacharyya said he is exploring legal options to counter the suspension order.

Sudipta Bhattacharyya, who is also the president of Visva-Bharati University Faculty Association, had recently shared allegations about irregularities in the appointment of a department head on a WhatsApp group. He had also forwarded the accusations in an e-mail to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Ram Nath Kovind.

“It is further conveyed that during the period that this order shall remain in force, the headquarters of Prof Sudipto Bhattacharya will be Santiniketan and that he will not leave the headquarters without obtaining the prior written permission of the undersigned,” the suspension notice signed by the acting registrar said.