Kolkata’s concrete boom has made it hotter, the city must rethink where it grows: IIT Kharagpur study

Kolkata’s rapid urban expansion over the past two decades has come at a cost: higher temperatures, shrinking green cover and growing pressure on wetlands and water bodies, according to a new study by researchers at IIT Kharagpur, who have also identified where the city should and should not expand in the future.
Published in Environmental Science and Pollution Research, the study analysed changes across the Kolkata metropolitan region between 2000 and 2020 and found that built-up areas now account for nearly 86% of the metropolitan area, up from 72% two decades ago.
The researchers found that more than 60 sq km of tree cover, around 20 sq km of agricultural land and nearly 10 sq km of ponds and wetlands disappeared during the period as residential townships, commercial projects and transport infrastructure expanded.
The loss of natural cover has intensified Kolkata’s urban heat island effect, with pre-monsoon temperatures in several neighbourhoods rising by 4°C to 6°C above surrounding areas. Residential hubs including Behala, Bansdroni, Dum Dum and New Town are warming by nearly 0.15°C every year, the study said.
It also identified traffic-heavy areas such as Esplanade, Park Street, Dalhousie and Bowbazar as persistent pollution hotspots because of dense smog loads and limited greenery.
Rather than allowing further expansion into agricultural land and wetlands, the IIT Kharagpur team recommended prioritising redevelopment of brownfield and industrial land in areas such as Dankuni and Maheshtala, as well as vacant plots within existing urban limits.
The study called for strict protection of ecologically sensitive areas, including the East Kolkata Wetlands, agricultural land in Bhangar and Sonarpur, and the Hooghly river floodplain, warning that continued construction in these areas would worsen flooding, heat stress and environmental degradation.
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It also urged authorities to create more urban forests, green corridors and neighbourhood parks in central Kolkata, particularly around Esplanade, Park Street, Dalhousie, Bowbazar, New Town and the Howrah industrial belt.
“Every tree and wetland protected today becomes tomorrow’s natural air conditioner for the city,” Prof. Jayanarayanan Kuttippurath, who led the study, said.
The researchers noted that towns such as Kalyani, Halisahar and Kanchrapara showed that urban growth and environmental conservation can coexist by strictly preserving trees and opening green spaces. As Prof. Kuttippurath emphasizes: “The smartest place to build is on land already disturbed, not on ecosystems that naturally cool and protect Kolkata.”
Sweety Kumari is a seasoned journalist reporting from West Bengal for The Indian Express. With over a decade of experience in the media industry and eight years specifically with The Indian Express, she demonstrates considerable Expertise and Authority across a diverse range of critical beats.
Experience & Authority
Current Role: Journalist, The Indian Express, reporting from West Bengal.
Extensive Tenure: Over 10 years of experience in the media industry, with a long association (8 years) with The Indian Express, contributing to a high level of Trustworthiness.
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Career Start: Began her journalistic journey as an Entertainment and lifestyle journalist with a news portal in Kolkata, providing a foundational understanding of media landscape and audience engagement.
Education
Advanced Education: Holds a PG in Mass Communication from Jadavpur University, equipping her with advanced media theory and skills.
Undergraduate Education: Holds an Honours degree in Journalism from Jaipuria College.
Multilingual Skill: Her fluency in English, Hindi, Bengali, and Maithili enhances her reach and capability to connect with diverse sources and communities in the region, adding a layer of accessibility and authenticity to her reporting.
Regional Roots: Originally from Bihar, she was brought up and educated in Kolkata (Kendriya Vidyalaya Salt Lake), giving her a deep, personal understanding of the cultural and political nuances of her reporting region.
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