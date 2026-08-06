Kolkata’s concrete boom has made it hotter, the city must rethink where it grows: IIT Kharagpur study

Researchers identified several Kolkata neighbourhoods where rising urbanisation has intensified the city's heat island effect. (Image for representation: Unsplash)

Kolkata’s rapid urban expansion over the past two decades has come at a cost: higher temperatures, shrinking green cover and growing pressure on wetlands and water bodies, according to a new study by researchers at IIT Kharagpur, who have also identified where the city should and should not expand in the future.

Published in Environmental Science and Pollution Research, the study analysed changes across the Kolkata metropolitan region between 2000 and 2020 and found that built-up areas now account for nearly 86% of the metropolitan area, up from 72% two decades ago.

The researchers found that more than 60 sq km of tree cover, around 20 sq km of agricultural land and nearly 10 sq km of ponds and wetlands disappeared during the period as residential townships, commercial projects and transport infrastructure expanded.