Kolkata: Ultadanga flyover to be shut from 6 am to 10 pm today

Ultadanga flyover will remain shut for traffic on Sunday, a Kolkata Metropolitan Development Authority (KMDA) official said.

“It will remain shut from 6 am to 10 pm to facilitate study to ascertain the strength of the bridge,” said the official.

Traffic police have chalked out alternative routes. The commuters, coming from EM Bypass, will have to take Hudco-Durgapur Bridge-Lake Town alignment, while those going towards EM Bypass can use the newly-constructed Bailey bridge from Salt Lake to Ultadanga bypass.

A section of the flyover had collapsed six years ago. Nobody was reported injured as the incident took place early in the morning. A few months back, cracks had been detected on a deck slab of the flyover and it was repaired. Now, the experts will check again if the structure is intact or not.

CM Mamata Banerjee had set up a bridge inspection and monitoring cell to carry out regular health inspections of the bridges in the state. At the same time, the state Public Works Department, Irrigation Department and KMDA were instructed to have their separate inspection and monitoring cells.

