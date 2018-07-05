Kolkata: Two-year-old sexually assaulted at playschool, FIR registered under POCSO

The school’s CCTVs weren’t working since June 26. (Representational) The school’s CCTVs weren’t working since June 26. (Representational)

A two-year-old boy was allegedly sexually assaulted inside the premises of a playschool in Kolkata’s Diamond Harbour area. The father of the victim filed a complaint in this regard at Thakurpukur police station on Wednesday, two days after the incident, and said the private parts of the boy was bleeding after he returned home from school on July 2. An FIR has been registered against unknown people under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) Act 2012.

A primary medical report (a copy of which is with The Indian Express) said it “seemed” a case of sexual assault. “Mild swelling and mild oedema in the perianal region with a twitching sign. It seems a case of child abuse,” the primary medical report said.

On July 2, when the mother of the child went to pick him up from school, she found the 2-year-old crying uncontrollably. Later, when the mother took the child to the washroom upon reaching home, she found his private parts were bleeding, the complaint said.

“We rushed him to a doctor, who suspected that an object was inserted in his rectum due to which it was in a swollen condition,” the father mentioned in the police report. He further alleged that the school’s CCTVs weren’t working since June 26 and authorities declined to show them the footage.

“We requested the principal and authorities to show us CCTV footage. But they informed us that their CCTV cameras weren’t working properly since June 26. We suspect the school authorities might have intentionally deleted the footage,” the complaint said.

The father of the two-year-old said even the doctor was shocked to see the condition of the child. Despite repeated efforts, the school authorities could not be contacted for a response.

