Kolkata: Two-year-old dies 10 days after she was ‘pushed’ into hot water tub

The girl, identified as Dipanwita Bhuniyan, was admitted at the hospital with 55 per cent burns. (Representational) The girl, identified as Dipanwita Bhuniyan, was admitted at the hospital with 55 per cent burns. (Representational)

A two-and-a-half-year old child, who was “pushed” into a hot water tub allegedly by a tenant, died Friday at NRS Hospital in Kolkata after battling her injuries for eight days.

According to a complaint filed by her parents, the incident happened on August 10 when the victim was playing outside her house.

The girl’s mother claimed she saw the accused — Rajkumari Shaw — throwing her daughter into the hot water tub.

The girl, identified as Dipanwita Bhuniyan, was admitted at the hospital with 55 per cent burns.

According to doctors, the child had suffered severe burn injuries on her chest, shoulders and hands.

According to police, the girl’s family had a dispute with Shaw, who was earlier arrested and is presently out on bail.

The family also alleged that Shaw had not been paying rent and that she was also allegedly eyeing their property.

Shaw, however, had denied the allegations and said that the girl had fallen into the hot water tub accidentally.

Police said they are investigating the matter.

“Both the parties had lodged complaints and counter complaints…” a police officer said.

Start your day the best way with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest Kolkata News, download Indian Express App