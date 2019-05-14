Kolkata: Two traffic cops attacked over liquor test, four arrested

Kolkata Police arrested four people for allegedly assaulting two on-duty traffic police officers after they refused to undergo a breathalyser test in Topsia late on Sunday.

Amarlal Mehta (43) of Charu Market, Bikash Bhalla (34) of Karaya Road, Debasish Dhar (44) and Subhanjit Mukherjee (34) of Muchipara were booked under sections 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty) and 114 (abettor present when offence is committed) of the Indian Penal Code.

Topsia police registered the case on a complaint by Sergeant Snehasish Mukherjee and Sergeant Sarkan Ahamad of the East Traffic Guard.

According to police sources, Mukherjee and Ahamad were posted at Park Circus Connector and Gobinda Khatick Road and were checking drivers for drunk driving. “A car driver coming from north was stopped by Ahmad on suspicion of drunk driving. At the same time, another car came up from the opposite end and was asked to halt by Mukherjee. Both the drivers were asked to come out of their vehicles for a breathalyser test but they refused,” said a police officer. Each driver was accompanied one occupant.

“After repeated requests to cooperate with police personnel, the accused persons… assaulted the complainants and deterred them from discharging their duty,” said Deputy Commissioner (South East Division) Kalyan Bandopadhyay.

The drivers were found drunk after the breathalyser test, said police.