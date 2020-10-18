Kolkata: Two killed in high-rise fire at Burrabazar

Twelve fire tenders were pressed into action along with a hydraulic ladder.

Two people, including a 12-year-old boy, were killed in a fire at a high-rise in Kolkata’s Burrabazar area late on Friday night. The fire at the eight-storey building on Ganesh Chandra Avenue was brought under control in the early hours of Saturday.

The police said the boy died after jumping from the third floor of the building in panic. He was rushed to Calcutta Medical College hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries on Friday morning. Firefighters, meanwhile, found the body of an elderly woman in a room.

“We have initiated a probe to find out whether a proper fire fighting mechanism was in place in the building. Preliminary investigation pointed out that a short circuit may be a cause for the fire. The fire was brought under control in the early hours and presently the cooling down process is on. We rescued all the residents last night,” said state fire services minister Sujit Bose, who visited the spot in the morning and talked to reporters.

According to the fire department, the blaze started from a metre box on the ground floor. It was first noticed at around 10.20 pm. The fire spread fast to the top floors through the electric wiring system.

Twelve fire tenders were pressed into action along with a hydraulic ladder. Along with teams of firefighters, Disaster Management Group personnel with sniffer dogs were also deployed for the rescue operations. Around 40 families living in the building were evacuated along with residents in neighbouring buildings.

“The boy jumped off the building due to panic. The body of the elderly person was found from a bathroom inside the building. Three other persons have received injuries and are admitted at SSKM hospital,” said a fire department official. Burrabazar is the business hub of the city with congested lanes and bylanes that have seen a number of major fires in the recent past.

