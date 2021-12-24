Kolkata: Two held for ‘promising JU seats for money’

Kolkata Police on Wednesday arrested two men who allegedly tried to dupe students by promising them admissions in Jadavpur University’s engineering course.

The arrests were made after Pro Vice-Chancellor (Administration) of Jadavpur University filed a complaint with the police alleging that a few persons were trying to dupe students by offering them admission in the institution’s engineering college in exchange for money.

The two accused have been identified as Suraj Mukherjee (26) of Domjur in Howrah and Souvik Mondal (25) of Balagarh in Hooghly district.

“It is alleged that the two accused visited the campus of Jadavpur University and tried to lure candidates by offering them admission in Jadavpur University’s engineering course,” said a police officer.

According to the police, current students of Jadavpur University identified the accused and informed the university authorities. After a complaint was filed, a case was registered by Jadavpur police station and the accused were arrested.

Mukherjee and Mondal have been booked 420 (cheating), 511 (attempting to commit offences punishable with imprisonment for life, or imprisonment) and 120 B (criminal conspiracy) of the IPC.

According to sources, police are investigating the case on a wider scale and suspect the involvement of more people.