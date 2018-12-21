Kolkata: Two held for ATM fraud, says Police

The bank fraud section of Kolkata Police has arrested two men for allegedly cheating the elderly using ATM card skimmers.
The police acted based on a complaint submitted by a woman at Ballygunge police station in October, stating that unknown persons withdrew money from her account, said sources. The accused were identified as Surindar Kumar and Sultan Khan.
“On the basis of her statement, police managed to get CCTV footage of the person and he was identified as Kumar. We arrested him from Gaya last week and another man (Khan) was arrested on Tuesday night on the basis of his statement,” said a police officer.
Modus operandi
Joint Commissioner of Police (crime) Praveen Tripathi said the gang would offer to help their victims, usually senior citizens, with transactions. Once the victim handed over the card for swiping, the accused would copy data using a portable skimmer that can be concealed in their hands.
They would then ask the victims to make a transaction, during which they would memorise the PIN number. After the victims left, the accused would use the copied data to withdraw money.
Among the safety tips police have issued following such incidents are:
- Do not ask for assistance from unauthorised people.
- Do not encourage strangers who offer unsolicited advice.
- Make sure your privacy is not intruded while using the ATM
- Collect the cash and count it as unobtrusively as possible.
- Keep the cash in its place before coming out of the ATM booth
- Don’t forget to collect the card from the slot.
- Avoid using ATMs in uncrowded areas, especially at night
- When signing the bill counterfoil, after making a purchase using credit card, make sure there are no duplicates or additional bills.