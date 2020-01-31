Kolkata: Two businessmen held for ‘filming women, extortion’

Police said initially, they did it for fun. But later they realised that they could extort money from the women. (Representational Image) Police said initially, they did it for fun. But later they realised that they could extort money from the women. (Representational Image)

Kolkata Police has arrested three persons, including two members of reputed business houses on charge of blackmailing, and found in their possession video tapes of intimate moments of 182 women.

The main accused, identified as Aditya Agarwal and Anish Loharuka, were arrested Wednesday after a woman lodged a complaint against them for demanding Rs 10 lakh from her. The third accused is a cook, Kailash Yadav, employed by the Loharukas. They were produced in court on Wednesday and remanded in police custody till February 6.

According to police, Agarwal and Loharuka allegedly used to go out with women and took pictures and videos of intimate moments before breaking up with them. As many as 182 video clips and pictures were found from the two city-based businessman, who allegedly extorted money from women after threatening them to make the videos public.

Police said initially, they did it for fun. But later they realised that they could extort money from the women. According to police, they asked their cook to make the calls and get the money. Investigating officers are looking into how many women were targeted.

While Aggarwal’s family owns an ethnic-wear retail chain with a nationwide presence, Loharuka’s family owns multiple hotels in the city.

A senior Kolkata Police officer said, “The two used to enter into relationships with women and record intimate moments. They used to target women aged between 18 to 30. They used to blackmail them and demand anything between Rs 2 lakh and Rs 10 lakh. We have found folders in their laptops that contained several intimate videos.”

Police said a file in Loharuka’s laptop was sent for forensic examination and found to contain 182 folders. “The clippings date back to 2013. Each video has been taken with different women in intimate positions,” the police said.

“The interrogation of the two prime accused revealed that they would befriend women and call them to different locations where cameras were already installed to film initimate moments. They developed a data bank of these videos and began to extort money around a year ago,” said police.

“In one case, they extorted Rs 5 lakh from a woman by convincing Yadav to call her up. The victim initially paid up. But then they demanded Rs 10 lakh more, prompting her to approach the cyber cell,” the police said.

