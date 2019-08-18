Kolkata: Son of famous biryani chain owner mows down two Bangladeshi nationals with his Jaguar

The son of a popular restaurant chain owner was arrested after his speeding Jaguar hit a Mercedes and crashed into three people standing close to a police booth, killing two Bangladeshi nationals. The incident took place around 1.50 am on Saturday at the crossing of Shakespeare Sarani and Loudon Street in Central Kolkata.

While one person managed to save himself the other could not escape. Police said the car allegedly belonged to the son of the owner of a famous Biryani restaurant chain, Arsalan, in Kolkata. The accused was initially absconding and later was arrested by police.

“Arsalan Parvez (22) has been arrested. The car which he was driving was registered to the name of the restaurant chain Arsalan,” said an official. The car was registered in the year 2017. Parvez after completing his education from the UK came back to Kolkata about two years ago.

A case has been registered under section 279 (rash driving), 427 (mischief causing damage) and 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The Fatal Squad Traffic Police has taken over the investigation.

The deceased has been identified as Kazi MD Mainul Alam (36) of Jhenaidah district and Farhana Islam Tania (30) of Dhaka in Bangladesh. As per Bangladesh deputy high commission in the city, Kazi was in Kolkata for eye treatment and Farhana used to work for Citibank in Dhaka.

“A private car Jaguar WB 20AU 9797 hit another private car Mercedes WB 02AM6199 and subsequently dashed three pedestrians among them, two were removed to SSKM Hospital where they were declared as brought dead while the third person left unhurt,” said a senior police officer. The vehicle was reportedly speeding at over 100 km per hour at the time of the accident.

As per police sources, the Jaguar was coming from the west on Shakespeare Sarani while the Mercedes car was coming from the north side on Loudon Street. Two persons who were travelling in the Mercedes car also sustained injuries in the incident.

During the initial investigation, police identified that the Jaguar was registered on the address of a famous Biryani restaurant located on the Park Circus seven-point crossing after which it was revealed that Arsalan was allegedly on the wheels when the incident took place.

“We are trying to extract the data records since both are high-end cars. We have to examine the vehicles,” said a forensic official.

The Bangladesh Deputy High Commission in Kolkata is now coordinating with MEA and the West Bengal Government to arrange for the dead bodies to be sent back to the country.