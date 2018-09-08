Follow Us:
Saturday, September 08, 2018
West Bengal: Two arrested for ‘accepting’ bribe

Those arrested has been identified as Pratap Chanra Majumdar, a government clerk and Debasish Barua, a police constable.

By: Express News Service | Kolkata | Published: September 8, 2018 6:00:51 am

Two persons were arrested for allegedly accepting bribe in the state secretariat, Nabanna, on Friday, police sources said. Sources said they were arrested while accepting a bribe of Rs 5,000 from a woman who was there to receive an appointment letter on compassionate grounds. Those arrested has been identified as Pratap Chanra Majumdar, a government clerk and Debasish Barua, a police constable. On the basis of the information provided by the woman, plainclothes officers nabbed the two accused.

 

