West Bengal: Two arrested for ‘accepting’ bribe

Two persons were arrested for allegedly accepting bribe in the state secretariat, Nabanna, on Friday, police sources said. Sources said they were arrested while accepting a bribe of Rs 5,000 from a woman who was there to receive an appointment letter on compassionate grounds. Those arrested has been identified as Pratap Chanra Majumdar, a government clerk and Debasish Barua, a police constable. On the basis of the information provided by the woman, plainclothes officers nabbed the two accused.

