Tuesday, August 14, 2018
Kolkata: Two arm dealers arrested

By: Express News Service | Kolkata | Published: August 14, 2018 6:08:23 am
Police said initial investigations has suggested that the illegal firearms were being taken to Canning and Basanti. (Representational Image)

The Special Operation Group (SOG) of Baruipur police Monday arrested two arm dealers from Kamalgazi bypass under Sonarpur police station area.

“We have also seized a number of arms,” said Baruipur SP Arijit Sinha. The arrested were identified as Rajesh Sharma (47) of Hooghly and Mostaque Alam alias Ranju (42) of Rajarhat.

According to police, they have recovered ten one-shooter pipe guns, three seven mm pistols, six magazine and Rs 38, 500 in cash from their possession. Police said initial investigations has suggested that the illegal firearms were being taken to Canning and Basanti.

