Har Ghar Tiranga rally: Kolkata police issue traffic advisory, check roads to avoid

Traffic on Maidan, Red Road, and adjacent areas of Central Kolkata may be severely affected, and parking will be prohibited on several stretches, including Kingsway, Auckland Road, Strand Road, and R R Avenue. (File photo)

With West Bengal gearing up for a mega rally on Monday as part of the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign, the Kolkata police have announced likely traffic diversions on primary and connecting roads. The grand rally will commence from the foot of the Netaji Statue in Esplanade, with an estimated gathering of nearly 50,000 people.

Consequently, traffic movement in Maidan, Red Road, and adjacent areas of Central Kolkata may be severely affected, and parking will be prohibited on several stretches, including Kingsway, Auckland Road, Strand Road, and R R Avenue.

In the wake of the Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari’s announcement for the grand rally, the city police have advised commuters to check the affected routes before heading out on Monday.