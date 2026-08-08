Har Ghar Tiranga rally: Kolkata police issue traffic advisory, check roads to avoid

With West Bengal gearing up for a mega rally on Monday as part of the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign, the Kolkata police have announced likely traffic diversions on primary and connecting roads. The grand rally will commence from the foot of the Netaji Statue in Esplanade, with an estimated gathering of nearly 50,000 people. Consequently, […]

Written by: Sweety Kumari
2 min readKolkataAug 8, 2026 04:16 PM IST
kolkataTraffic on Maidan, Red Road, and adjacent areas of Central Kolkata may be severely affected, and parking will be prohibited on several stretches, including Kingsway, Auckland Road, Strand Road, and R R Avenue. (File photo)
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With West Bengal gearing up for a mega rally on Monday as part of the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign, the Kolkata police have announced likely traffic diversions on primary and connecting roads. The grand rally will commence from the foot of the Netaji Statue in Esplanade, with an estimated gathering of nearly 50,000 people.

Consequently, traffic movement in Maidan, Red Road, and adjacent areas of Central Kolkata may be severely affected, and parking will be prohibited on several stretches, including Kingsway, Auckland Road, Strand Road, and R R Avenue.

In the wake of the Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari’s announcement for the grand rally, the city police have advised commuters to check the affected routes before heading out on Monday.

Key roads to be affected

Traffic heading towards or around the Maidan area will be restricted on Kingsway, R.R. Avenue, Plassey Gate Road, Mayo Road, Jawaharlal Nehru Road, Cathedral Road, Queensway, Red Road, Khidirpur Road, Lovers Lane, Casuarina Avenue.

Vehicles may be diverted from major arteries and connecting lanes based on real-time crowd movement, which could lead to significant congestion in Central Kolkata and the Maidan area.

Restrictions on goods vehicles

Movement of commercial goods vehicles will be restricted on the following routesVidyasagar Setu (Second Hooghly Bridge), A J C Bose Road (From Lenin Sarani / Moulali crossing to Hastings), St George’s Gate Road, Strand Road (Up to Raja Woodmunt Street), C R Avenue (Southbound from G.C. Avenue crossing), Jawaharlal Nehru Road, S P Mukherjee Road (From Rashbehari Avenue crossing to Exide crossing)

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Sweety Kumari
Sweety Kumari
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Sweety Kumari is a seasoned journalist reporting from West Bengal for The Indian Express. With over a decade of experience in the media industry and eight years specifically with The Indian Express, she demonstrates considerable Expertise and Authority across a diverse range of critical beats. Experience & Authority Current Role: Journalist, The Indian Express, reporting from West Bengal. Extensive Tenure: Over 10 years of experience in the media industry, with a long association (8 years) with The Indian Express, contributing to a high level of Trustworthiness. Diverse Coverage: Covers crucial beats including Crime, Defence, Health, and Politics, alongside writing on trending topics. Investigative Focus: Possesses a keen eye for investigative and human-interest stories, demonstrating depth and skill in impactful journalism. Beat Versatility: Has honed her craft across diverse beats, including aviation and reporting on various incidents, ensuring well-rounded and comprehensive reportage. Career Start: Began her journalistic journey as an Entertainment and lifestyle journalist with a news portal in Kolkata, providing a foundational understanding of media landscape and audience engagement. Education Advanced Education: Holds a PG in Mass Communication from Jadavpur University, equipping her with advanced media theory and skills. Undergraduate Education: Holds an Honours degree in Journalism from Jaipuria College. Multilingual Skill: Her fluency in English, Hindi, Bengali, and Maithili enhances her reach and capability to connect with diverse sources and communities in the region, adding a layer of accessibility and authenticity to her reporting. Regional Roots: Originally from Bihar, she was brought up and educated in Kolkata (Kendriya Vidyalaya Salt Lake), giving her a deep, personal understanding of the cultural and political nuances of her reporting region. Sweety Kumari's combination of significant experience, specialization in key beats like Crime and Politics, and strong academic background makes her a trusted and authoritative contributor to The Indian Express. ... Read More

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