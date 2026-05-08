Traffic restrictions imposed in Kolkata for historic BJP oath ceremony: Here are the areas to avoid

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No goods vehicles, barring those carrying essential supplies like milk, medicines, and oxygen, will be allowed to enter Kolkata’s city limits on Saturday as the city prepares for a massive security lockdown ahead of the historic oath-taking ceremony of the new West Bengal government.
According to a notification issued by Police Commissioner Ajay Nand, the restriction on heavy movement will remain in force from 4 am to 8 pm to facilitate the high-profile visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the Brigade Parade Ground.
Kolkata is bracing for unprecedented congestion and VVIP movement, with traffic likely to be suspended or diverted across major arterial stretches, including Esplanade Ramp, K P Road, Hospital Road, and Casuarina Avenue.
Commuters have been advised to avoid the vicinity of Victoria Memorial and the Maidan area, as no parking will be permitted on AJC Bose Road, Khidderpore Road, and Cathedral Road throughout the day. These stringent measures come as the state prepares for a BJP government to be sworn in, with the Prime Minister and a host of national leaders expected to attend the ceremony.
Kolkata’s administrative machinery is working in overdrive to manage the expected influx of over a million supporters while maintaining a secure corridor for the arriving dignitaries.
Commuters and residents have been strongly advised to steer clear of the central business district and the Maidan area to avoid being caught in gridlock. Major intersections surrounding Park Street, Chowringhee, and Red Road are expected to face severe congestion as a massive influx of over 1,000 buses and thousands of supporters arrive from across the districts.
For those needing to travel between North and South Kolkata, the police suggest using the Eastern Metropolitan Bypass or the Vidyasagar Setu with caution, though the Metro Railway remains the most reliable alternative. Public transport, including tram services and hand-pulled carts, will be completely suspended along the VVIP routes to prevent any logistical bottlenecks during the ceremony.
The Kolkata Police have turned the Brigade Parade Ground into an impenetrable fortress with a multi-layered security grid. The expansive 900-acre ground has been divided into 30 distinct sectors, each under the direct supervision of a deputy or assistant commissioner to maintain crowd discipline.
In addition to high-resolution CCTV surveillance and drone monitoring, snipers and observers have been positioned on high-rise buildings overlooking the Maidan. Every entry point will be equipped with door-frame metal detectors and handheld scanners, ensuring a “zero-error” security environment for the high-profile assembly of the Prime Minister, Union Home Minister, and several chief ministers, officials said.
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