Traffic restrictions imposed in Kolkata for historic BJP oath ceremony: Here are the areas to avoid

The Kolkata Police have turned Brigade Parade Ground, where the new BJP government will be sworn in on Saturday, into an impenetrable fortress. (Express Photo by Partha Paul)

No goods vehicles, barring those carrying essential supplies like milk, medicines, and oxygen, will be allowed to enter Kolkata’s city limits on Saturday as the city prepares for a massive security lockdown ahead of the historic oath-taking ceremony of the new West Bengal government.

According to a notification issued by Police Commissioner Ajay Nand, the restriction on heavy movement will remain in force from 4 am to 8 pm to facilitate the high-profile visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the Brigade Parade Ground.

Kolkata is bracing for unprecedented congestion and VVIP movement, with traffic likely to be suspended or diverted across major arterial stretches, including Esplanade Ramp, K P Road, Hospital Road, and Casuarina Avenue.