Kolkata: Traffic cop arrested for ‘harassing’ transgender activist, two women

They dialled 100 and a few policemen reached the spot, but they allegedly started addressing the accused as “sir". (Representational Image)

A KOLKATA Traffic Police officer was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly harassing a transgender activist and two women the day before. The accused, identified as Abhishek Bhattacharjee, was arrested after the three filed a complaint.

“On basis of the complaint of a member of West Bengal Transgender Development Board and two other women, a case has been initiated. The accused has been arrested,” said a senior Kolkata Police officer.

Bhattacharjee, who is Additional OC (II) South West Traffic Guard, was charged under IPC sections 341 (wrongful restraint), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and 509 (whoever, intends to insult the modesty of any woman, utters any words, makes any sound or gesture, or exhibits any object), and the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Act.

According to the complainants, the activist and the other two women were returning home after having dinner at a restaurant when the accused misbehaved with them. They dialled 100 and a few policemen reached the spot, but they allegedly started addressing the accused as “sir”. The complainant then began recording the video on her mobile phone. Later, she lodged a police complaint.

Transgender activist Ranjita Sinha said, “If this is the way in which policemen now act and if this is the result of dialling 100, then how can women be safe? Why wouldn’t they be raped? Where will they go?”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Kolkata News, download Indian Express App.