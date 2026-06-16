Kolkata’s Red Road closed for 8 days ahead of Yoga Day; see traffic plan

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Written by Debadrita Basu
With Prime Minister Narendra Modi and West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari slated to attend an International Yoga Day event in Kolkata on Sunday, the police have closed Red Road for eight days beginning June 14 for preparatory work.
The police have also issued a traffic diversion plan, advising road users to use alternative routes to avoid congestion and travel delays. All vehicle traffic and pedestrian traffic will be regulated as and when considered necessary during the period, the police said.
“Movement of all types of Goods Vehicles shall be restricted along AJC Bose Road towards south from its crossing with Lenin Sarani (Moulali crossing), St Georges Gate Road, Strand Road up to Raja Woodmunt Street, along CR Avenue from G C Avenue towards south, all along JL Nehru Road (both bound) from 02:00 hrs on 21.06.2026 to till the programme is over,” read the advisory.
Guru Nanak Sarani (Mayo Road) will remain closed for all vehicular traffic, except for cars with stickers issued for the programme, from 2 am on Sunday. Hospital Road East and West, Lovers Lane, Casuarina Avenue, Kingsway, Queensway, Plassey Gate Road, Dufferin Road, Outram Road, and the Esplanade Ramp will also remain closed from 2 am until the programme concludes.
Vehicles heading north from J&N Island will be diverted via Outram Road and JL Nehru Road or through Dufferin Road. Buses bound for Howrah and Dalhousie, coming along Zeerat Bridge, will be rerouted through Belvedere Road, AJC Bose Road, Turf View, and Strand Road.
Southbound vehicles from Red Road will be diverted via Dufferin Road. They can also divert from Govt Place (E)-Esplanade Row (East)-Esplanade Crossing and JL Nehru Road for their further southward journey. Divert vehicles from CR Das Statue to Kingsway to use Strand Road further south.
Motorists coming from Esplanade can use JL Nehru Road.
Additional diversions may be imposed depending on traffic conditions.
Debadrita Basu is an intern with The Indian Express, Kolkata.
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