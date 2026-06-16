Kolkata’s Red Road closed for 8 days ahead of Yoga Day; see traffic plan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is slated to attend an International Yoga Day event in Kolkata on Sunday. (File Photo)

Written by Debadrita Basu

With Prime Minister Narendra Modi and West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari slated to attend an International Yoga Day event in Kolkata on Sunday, the police have closed Red Road for eight days beginning June 14 for preparatory work.

The police have also issued a traffic diversion plan, advising road users to use alternative routes to avoid congestion and travel delays. All vehicle traffic and pedestrian traffic will be regulated as and when considered necessary during the period, the police said.

“Movement of all types of Goods Vehicles shall be restricted along AJC Bose Road towards south from its crossing with Lenin Sarani (Moulali crossing), St Georges Gate Road, Strand Road up to Raja Woodmunt Street, along CR Avenue from G C Avenue towards south, all along JL Nehru Road (both bound) from 02:00 hrs on 21.06.2026 to till the programme is over,” read the advisory.