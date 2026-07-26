Kolkata traffic advisory: Vidyasagar Setu closed today, Bally Bridge tomorrow

Traffic will be restricted on both the Vidyasagar Setu and the Kona Expressway from 5.30 am to 6.30 pm on Sunday (Image generated using AI)

The police have announced major traffic diversions in Kolkata on July 26 and July 27 owing to maintenance work on two major bridges connecting the city with Howrah. Diversions will be in place towards the Vidyasagar Setu on Sunday and on the Bally Bridge on Monday.

According to an order issued by Howrah Police Commissioner Akhilesh Kumar Chaturvedi, traffic will be restricted on both the Vidyasagar Setu (second Hooghly Bridge) and the Kona Expressway from 5.30 am to 6.30 pm on Sunday because of cable replacement and repair work on the bridge. Small vehicles and buses heading to Kolkata will be diverted via the Howrah Bridge (Rabindra Setu), Nivedita Setu, or the Bally Bridge.