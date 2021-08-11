scorecardresearch
Kolkata top cop among 10 to receive CM’s medal for outstanding service

The state government on Monday announced that Kolkata Police Commissioner Soumen Mitra, a 1988-batch IPS officer, was among the 10 officials who would receive the Chief Minister’s Police Medal for Outstanding Service on Independence Day.

By: Express News Service | Kolkata |
August 11, 2021 6:24:05 am
Additional Director General (Correctional Services) Peeyush Pandey, Inspector General (North Bengal) Devendra Prakash Singh are among the other senior police officers on the list of awardees.

At present, Mitra is in his second stint as the city police chief. The Election Commission (EC) had appointed him to the post in 2016 during the state elections, replacing Rajeev Kumar. After the Trinamool Congress (TMC) came to power, it reinstated Kumar. Mitra was reportedly not in Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s good books earlier for his closeness to her predecessor Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee. The police officer was appointed to the post before the state polls this year, but this time around he retained it even after the TMC came back to power.

Meanwhile, seven IPS officers will be awarded in the category of commendable service. They are CID Inspector General Anand Kumar, Kolkata Police Joint Commissioner Syed Waquar Raza, Coochbehar Superintendent of Police (SP) Sumit Kumar, Sundarban SP Bhaskar Mukherjee, Purba Medinipur SP Amarnath K, Paschim Medinipur SP

Dinesh Kumar, and Kolkata Police Special Task Force’s (STF) Deputy Commissioner Aparajita Rai.

