Kolkata to see low-key Durga Puja celebrations

In the Kolkata metropolitan area, approximately 400 big pandals are constructed every year, in addition to countless smaller neighbourhood ones.

The COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent lockdown will result in muted Durga Puja celebrations in Kolkata this year, sources said. However, the Forum for Durgotsab, the city-based organisation that oversees all sarbojanin or community Durga Puja pandals in the Kolkata metropolitan area, dismissed reports that no pandals would be set up following the coronavirus outbreak.

“Major puja organisers in the city have informally decided to arrange pujas on a smaller scale. But there is no question of cancelling the celebrations,” said Sandipan Banerjee, vice-president, Forum for Durgotsab.

“Several sponsors have expressed their concern over the amount of money they’ll be able to donate this year as their first-quarter income has been impacted,” he added.

Organisers believed that Bengal-based enterprises and companies, which usually sponsor the pandals, would not be able to contribute the same amount of money to puja committees like previous years. However, the organisers said they would have more clarity on the situation in the coming weeks.

“From our puja budget, we have contributed money to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund for coronavirus. We may donate more in future. So, we will set up a pandal, but have to curtail our spending. As of now, we still have plans to go ahead with our Durga Puja celebrations, but a lot depends on government advisories,” said Debabrata Mukherjee, president of Behala Nutan Dal, one of the biggest community pujas in Kolkata.

