Kolkata to Kunming: Chinese Consul General pushes for more direct flights

"I want to have a much bigger space to showcase Chinese publications, Chinese culture. Maybe we are going to hold some workshops, seminars... and also, I’m going to organize, say, a food festival, a film festival. I’m hopeful, I can get positive feedback and make it happen at the earliest time,” Wei added.

Signalling a major push for restoring connectivity between India and China, Chinese Consul General in Kolkata Xu Wei on Tuesday called for more direct flights between the two countries, especially between Kolkata and Kunming.

Hosting the 2026 Chinese New Year Reception, Consul General Wei said, “I want to see more Chinese tourists coming to India… I’m very glad to see that the Indian government has already relaxed the visa restriction… but we want to see more Chinese tourists to experience wonderful, amazing India, especially West Bengal.”

“We are expecting more direct flights. We already have several direct flights. We are hoping for a direct flight from Kolkata to Kunming. It used to be operated by China Eastern Airlines. Hopefully, the direct flights will resume,” he added.