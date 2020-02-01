Kolkata: TMC to hold handi rally over economic slump on March 8

TMC woman rally being led by Chandrima Bhattacharya. (Express file photo by Subham Dutta) TMC woman rally being led by Chandrima Bhattacharya. (Express file photo by Subham Dutta)

With its eye on civic elections in April, the Trinamool Congress’ women wing will organise state-wide rallies with handis (earthen pots) on March 8 to highlight the issue of hunger and “economic crisis”. International Women’s Day is celebrated on March 8.

Addressing a press conference on Friday, Health and Family Welfare Minister Chandrima Bhattacharya said, “We will take out a rally from Shraddhananda Park to Dorina Crossing of Esplanade in Kolkata on Women’s Day. We will carry matir handis (earthen pots) to stress that because of BJP, people are left with only empty handis. On the other hand, our Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has tried to boost employment and state economy, while the BJP has ruined it.”

She said all districts will take out rallies and the main event will be held in Kolkata. She did not reveal if Banerjee will participate in the protest.

The minister said the rally will also signify that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is trying to keep people’s handis full of rice. The state and Central governments provide rice at Rs 2 per kg, with at least 35 kg of foodgrain per household.

Hitting out at the BJP, she said, “The BJP is saying ‘Beti Banchao, Beti Padaho’, but the situation is such that ours betis are being killed,” the minister said. A senior TMC leader said the rally will be an extension of the ongoing protest against the CAA and NRC. Bhattacharya criticised Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar for his silence on Thursday’s incident at Jamia Milia Islamia in Delhi. She said Dilip Ghosh is making several controversial remarks to justify his second term as state BJP president.

