At Shaheed Diwas rally, Mamata Banerjee asks people to turn 2024 into ‘election of rejection’

July 21, 2022 2:43:41 pm
West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee, while laying down a roadmap for the party for the Lok Sabha polls during her speech at the Shaheed Diwas (Martyrs’ Day) rally, said that the 2024 election will be one to reject the BJP’s divisive policies. “Break the shackles of the BJP-led government and its monumental incompetence. Install a pro-people government,” she told the crowd in Kolkata.
Braving the rain, as thousands of TMC supporters attended the annual event of the Trinamool Congress, the CM continued her attack on the Narendra Modi-led Central government. “The BJP is a party who uses the ED, CBI and other probe agencies to further its own agenda because they are spineless. However, the TMC has the spine to take them on as we are not afraid of them. In 2024, when the BJP fails to form a majority, the Opposition parties have to come together to set up the next government,” she said.
To make a point against the Goods and Services Tax on essentials that weren’t under the GST net earlier, the CM held up a tray full of puffed rice, and said: “They (BJP-led central government) are imposing GST on everyday essential items as well. They want to take away food from the mouths of people by implementing this tax regime where prices of items like mishti (sweets), lassi (buttermilk) and curd will go up. I leave it to the people to decide whether they want a government which does nothing but increase prices of stuff or one that works for the all-round development of the country.”
While referring to the BJP’s return to power in Maharashtra after the fall of the Uddhav Thackeray-led government, Mamata Banerjee added, “They think now that they’ve broken Mumbai, they will break Chhattisgarh and then Bengal. I want to remind them of the result of the 2021 state Assembly polls. They will be given a befitting reply if they try to enter Bengal using unscrupulous means.”
The July 21 rally holds immense significance for the TMC and especially for Mamata, not only as a political event but also as a way to gauge the passion of her party leaders and workers, and the strength of the party organisation in West Bengal. This year’s rally was held after a gap of two years — the 2020 and 2021 editions could not be organised in person due to the coronavirus pandemic — and this year’s event is the first after the TMC swept to power for the third time in 2021. The party had been aiming for an attendance record on Thursday, which, according to national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee, has been achieved.
