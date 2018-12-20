Kolkata: TMC retains KMC ward 117, vote share up by 19 per cent

The Trinamool Congress retained ward number 117 of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) after its candidate won the seat by a margin of 5,482 votes in a recent bypoll.

TMC candidate Amit Singh bagged 7,926 votes out of a total 12,015 (65.97 per cent), which is around 19 per cent more than the previous election, when it received 46.86 per cent of the vote.

The BJP, on the other hand, witnessed a nine per cent fall in its vote share despite coming second. Its candidate Somnath Bandyopadhyay got 2,444 votes, which is 20.34 per cent of the total. In 2015, the party had received 29.93 per cent votes. CPM candidate Amitabha Karmakar came third with 1,011 votes. In 2015, the party had received 2,680 votes. Congress candidate Prabhishek Singh came fourth with 466 votes.

The bypoll, held on December 16, was necessitated following the demise of TMC councillor Sailen Dasgupta in 2016.

Following his victory, Amit Singh said, “I am satisfied with the result. I thank all the voters in my ward and our party supremo Mamata Banerjee for their support.”

Amit is the son of Tarak Singh, a sitting TMC councillor of KMC ward 118. Tarak’s daughter Krishna is also a TMC councillor from ward 116.

The BJP, meanwhile, claimed people could not cast their votes due to reign of terror on the poll day. “A fear psychosis was created by the ruling party here which prevented the voters from exercising their franchise. If more people had voted then the result would have been different,” said BJP candidate Somnath Bandyopadhyay.