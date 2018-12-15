Kolkata: TMC leader shot dead in Purulia

A Trinamool Congress leader was shot dead at point blank range in Adra area of Purulia on Friday, a day after three people were killed in a shootout in Jaynagar, said police sources.

Advertising

The incident occurred at around 11 am, when Hamid Ansari (44) was waiting on his bike at a level crossing near Adra railway station, said police. Unidentified assailants shot him multiple times and fled the spot before bystanders could raise the alarm.

“…he had bullet injuries on his head, face and other parts of his body,” said a police officer.

Ansari was then rushed to a local hospital, where he was declared brought dead. His body was sent for autopsy, and police initiated a murder case.

Advertising

Senior police officers rushed to the spot even as investigators, with the help of sniffer dogs, found 11 spent cartridges. Local TMC leaders blamed BJP workers for the murder. “He was a very popular TMC leader and hence BJP killed him,” said TMC MLA Swapan Kumar Beltharia.

Denying the allegation, BJP district president Vidyasagar Chakraborty said, “BJP has no hand in the murder. We don’t believe in such politics. It is clearly a fallout of their factional feud. Police must investigate and the accused should be arrested.”

Meanwhile, Ansari’s supporters blocked roads and demonstrated demanding that arrests be made in the case. The demonstration was withdrawn after police assured them of immediate action.

“We have received some leads. The culprits will be arrested soon,” said Purulia SP Akash Magharia.