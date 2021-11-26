Kolkata: TMC draws list of candidates for KMC election

In a three-hour-long meeting at Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee’s residence, the party decided the names of the 144 candidates for the upcoming Kolkata Municipal election slated to be held on December 19.

TMC MP Sudip Banerjee after the meeting said, “In the last election, 126 candidates of our party had won. Out of them, 87 candidates will be retained for the upcoming election and 39 will be dropped. Of the 87, 78 candidates will be fielded from their own wards while the others will have to change their wards for different reasons.”

Banerjee added, “We focussed on increasing the number of female candidates. Out of the 144 candidates, 45 per cent are women which translates to 64 candidates. We maintained representation from all sections of society. In our list, 19 are from scheduled castes and 23 are minorities. Of the 23, two are from the Christian community.”

After the meeting, TMC secretary general Partha Chatterjee said, “Outgoing mayor Firhad Hakim will once again contest from his ward (number 82) and so would MP Mala Roy. Three other MLAs — Atin Ghosh, Debashish Kumar and Debabrata Majumder — who were holding important positions in the outgoing corporation, will be fielded too. Two other MLAs, Paresh Pal and Ratna Chatterjee, will also contest the election.”

On whether Hakim would be retained as the mayor, Partha said, “That will be decided later. Elected councillors will choose their mayor.”

Meanwhile, minister Chandrima Bhattacharya’s son and late TMC leader and cabinet minister Subrata Mukherjee’s sister will fight the election.