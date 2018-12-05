Kolkata: Tipped off about ‘child labour’, police rescue four children

Following complaints of child labour in hotels and shops, Bidhanangar police Tuesday carried out raids and rescued four children. The owners of the establishments concerned were also showcased for employing underage children, said police.

“They recovered four minor children from A G market, Baisakhi and Salt Lake. They were engaged as child labour in hotels and shops, and are between 10 and 16 years old,” said a police officer. The children were in involved in work ranging from cooking to loading items, added the officer.

Police sources said Sub Inspector Arpita Biswas, Sangita Mukherjee Asst Labour Commissioner Ganesh Chandra Karmakar, Inspector of Minimum Wages and Sajal Majumder of Kolkata childline, along with a force, rescued the children.

The children, who are from districts such as Murshidabad, Uttar Dinazpur and Salt Lake, were brought to the police station by the inspection team.

“The boys were handed over to the members of the Kolkata childline, obeying all rules and regulations. Representative of the childline also submitted intimation of acceptance of those children,” said a police officer.