Kolkata: 3 murders in last 48 hours, police say no link between killings

Three persons were found dead under mysterious circumstances in different parts of Kolkata over the last 48 hours, police said Tuesday, adding that prima facie it appeared that they were murdered.

Two of the bodies have been identified.

On Tuesday, a man who appeared to be in his mid-thirties was found dead in Entally area. Sources said there were multiple injuries on his body. Local residents had found the body in a pool of blood outside a garage. “The body has been sent for autopsy. The cause of death will be ascertained once postmortem is done,” said a police officer.

“A case of unnatural death has been lodged at Entally police station. Since he is not a local resident, we are yet to identify him,” added the officer.

On Monday, a 27-year-old man identified as Tarak Mondal was stabbed to death near his house in Tangra. Sources said the incident took place Sunday night and appeared to be fallout over a personal rivalry. One person has been arrested while five suspects are at large.

Police said around 10 people had gathered outside Mondal’s house and he was forcibly taken to another spot where there was an altercation, after which he was allegedly stabbed to death. The attackers then fled the spot. Mondal was rushed to the hospital by his family and was declared brought dead.

Since Mondal’s death, the area has been tense, with his family members demanding arrests in the case and surrounding the police station.

An FIR against named accused has been registered.

Meanwhile, another body — identified as that of taxi driver Imran Khan (32) — was found in Arupota near the Basanti Highway Monday.

Police said local residents noticed a car parked on the highway with its doors open, and found Khan inside with blood everywhere.

“He had an injury mark on his head. Hours before he was found dead, he had spoken to his brother and asked him for directions to the Basanti Highway. CCTV footage shows he had entered the highway at around 2.30 pm. We suspect he was killed over some personal enmity,” said a police officer.

Police said they have found no links between the three murders.