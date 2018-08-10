Kolkata: Three more held in ATM fraud case

Kolkata police on Thursday arrested three more persons in connection with the ATM fraud case. While one was arrested from Nepal border, the other two were caught from Indore. Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) Praveen Tripathi confirmed the arrests.

Police sources said that ‘Nana’, whose name cropped up during interrogation of the two arrested Romanian nationals, was detained Wednesday.

Customs officers detained him when he was trying to flee to Nepal, sources said. Officers of the Special Investigation Team (SIT) of Kolkata Police left from the Indo-Nepal border as soon as they received information. Police suspect there are more persons involved with the gang .

According to police sources, the other two — Andreane Livin (32) and Colonel Constantin (45) — were caught from Indore.

“Livin and Constantin were in Delhi. When they realised that they might get arrested, they fled and reached Lucknow. There they stayed in Hotel Taj and on Tuesday, they took a hotel cab to the airport. However, instead of going to the airport, they hired a car from a private company and decided to go to Mumbai via Indore. The police team contacted the private cab operating company and they were intercepted using a tracker from Indore. The duo will be brought to Kolkata on transit remand,” said an official.

Police suspect that Nana and Livin are key players of the gang and have got contacts in Nepal. The Kolkata police revealed that they are yet to arrest an accused against whom a lookout notice was issued.

Meanwhile, Chandigarh and Maharashtra police contacted Kolkata police over the case since the gangs are suspected to have cheated people in those states as well.

