Kolkata: Three held for ‘gangrape’ of woman

The Kolkata Police arrested three people on Saturday in connection with an alleged gangrape of a 22-year-old woman over a period of time. Police sources said the victim filed a complaint at the local police station on Friday, alleging that she had been sexually harassed by two men in a parlour. The complainant also said the entire incident had been caught on camera by a woman who had promised her a job at the parlour.

The police registered a case and arrested three people, including the woman who offered the complainant a job. They were produced before a court and remanded to police custody till November 27. “Three persons have been arrested, including a woman, but two are still untraceable,” said a police officer.

Despite repeated attempts, Joint CP (crime) Praveen Tripathi and other senior police officers could not be reached. The victim alleged that the matter started on October 24, when she went to the parlour for a job. “But the environment inside the cabin was suspicious. Within an hour, a man came and sexually assaulted me. I was also raped by another man. This all happened on October 24. I was also beaten up… After I returned home, they blackmailed me using a video of the incident which they had shot and raped me several more times,” she said.

The complainant said this continued till October 30, when she went to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s official residence in Kalighat. “I went to Kalighat because I was too scared to visit the local police station. Following their intervention, the police filed a complaint,” she said.