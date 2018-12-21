Kolkata: Three green corridors help parents donate son’s vital organs

Organs donated by the family of a 20-year-old youth, who was declared brain dead on Wednesday, will give several others a chance at a new lease of life.

Sajal Kar was brought to CMRI hospital in Kolkata on December 18 after meeting with a bike accident. The second-year BCom student from Kolaghat was declared dead a day later, following which his family agreed to the organ donation. Three green corridors were created in order to facilitate the transportation of the organs to different hospitals in the city.

A patient at CMRI received one of Kar’s kidneys, while one at Apollo Hospital got the other. His heart went to Calcutta Medical College and Hospital, while SSKM hospital received his skin and liver. His eyes will be preserved at Shankar Netralaya.

Habibur Rehman (40), a resident of Murshidabad, underwent the heart transplant. Doctors said he was stable and under observation. “He was admitted at CMCH for the last 15 to 20 days,” said a hospital official.

Joy Pratim Ghosh (38), a toto driver and a patient of liver cirrhosis, received Kar’s liver at SSKM, said sources. He has been undergoing treatment for the last five to six months. C K Birla Hospitals, in collaboration with ROTTO, assisted with the donation.

“We are thankful to the patient’s family for taking this noble decision of donating organs to patients in need due to which several lives could be saved. Organ donation is a very noble cause and if more and more families opt for it, many more lives can be saved across the country. We hope such acts by patient families will increase awareness about organ donation in India. Presently, post transplantation surgeries all the patients are stable and doing well,” said Uttam Bose, Group CEO, C K Birla Hospitals.