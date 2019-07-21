Kolkata: Three dupe online customers, held

The anti-fraud wing of Kolkata Police arrested three youths for allegedly duping online customers in the name of an e-commerce company.

A police complaint was filed by the e-commerce giant Flipkart with Kolkata Police in March.

According to the complaint, the three men — Gularaj Ahamed (23), Vishal Sharma (25) and Mohammed Sadik (20) — promised lottery money in the name of Flipkart. “The accused obtained customers’ data from a third party and posed as Flipkart’s employees. Customers were told that they had won a lottery from the company. To get the money, they were asked to deposit a processing fee. After receiving the fee, the accused would not talk to victims,” said a police officer. It is not clear how many people fell prey to the racket.

Ahamed and Sharma were arrested in front of GPO on N S Road on Friday, while Sadik (20) was held from E M Bypass. Police recovered customer data base, a central processing unit and other electronic device from Prafulla Kanan. The three men were booked under IPC sections 120B (criminal conspiracy), 420 (cheating) , 467 (forgery of valuable security), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating), 469 (forgery for purpose of harming reputation) and 471 (using as genuine a forged document).